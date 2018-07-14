First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

Renault Kadjar Shockingly Beats Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga

Usually, the more expensive car is better - Porsche Panamera vs. Mercedes E-Class, Audi A3 vs. VW Golf and so on. But this comparison review first the Renault Kadjar as its winner, even though the model is way cheaper than the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga. 2 photos



Underneath the skin, the French crossover is underpinned by the same platform as the Nissan and comes with a similar range of engines. But while the Kadjar cuts corners on quality, it offers more space.



Styling is another big part of why this cheap Renault won. Mat Watson from Carwow describes it as having concept car looks. Some people will prefer the rugged appearance of the Ford Kuga, but there is a price to pay for that. The most expensive car here, it's also the least practical regarding trunk space.



All three are let-downs when it comes to the dashboard design or quality. However, the



When it comes to the engines, the Renault and Nissan offer the same ones. This review would lead us to believe there is no noticeably feeling of speed between the 1.5 and 1.6-liter diesel, so you should buy the smaller one and save a lot of money. In terms of ride, both are pretty good, but the Kadjar has a horrible manual gearbox, something we also noticed during our test drive.



The Kuga is equipped with a manly 2-liter diesel, all-wheel-drive, and an automatic gearbox. This level of overkill is not what buyers are looking for. What's more, the model lets Ford down by not offering the sweet handling everybody expects from them.



