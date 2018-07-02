RWD Alfa Romeo Stelvio Added To U.S. Lineup

NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

The most economical Stelvio AWD is rated at 24 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (28 mpg highway and 22 mpg in the city). The twin-turbo V6-powered The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio can now be had with rear-wheel drive according to Car & Driver . Published on June 29th, the story is currently offline, likely because the new version of the compact luxury crossover is under embargo for the time being.Through the magic of Google’s cache function, we know that “the 2019 Stelvio with rear-wheel drive is $2,000 less than last year’s base model with all-wheel drive.” 100 pounds lighter than the all-wheel-drive Stelvio, the RWD model should also feel more agile in the twisties provided that the driver knows what he’s doing.At $41,440 or $43,240 including destination charge, the Stelvio is more expensive than the BMW X3 ($41,000) and Mercedes-Benz GLC ($40,050). Now that we have concluded that Alfa Romeo doesn’t do value for money, here’s another thing that doesn’t work to the advantage of the customer: “pricing for the rest of the lineup rises slightly,” from the Stelvioto the Quadrifoglio AWD.Opt for the $1,800 Sport Package, and what you get in return cancels the pricing advantage and weight saving over the all-wheel-drive option. Models equipped with the Sport Package benefit from 19-inch wheels, painted brake calipers, aluminum pedals, and a handful of other goodies that make the Stelvio look a little sportier.On the performance front, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder we know and love soldiers on with 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, regardless of trim level. Regarding fuel consumption, we’re waiting for the EPA to find out how the cookie crumbles.The most economical Stelvio AWD is rated at 24 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (28 mpg highway and 22 mpg in the city). The twin-turbo V6-powered Quadrifoglio , meanwhile, averages 19 miles per gallon combined (23 mpg highway and 17 mpg in the city).