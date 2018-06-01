Alfa Romeo Confirms New Models, Including 600-hp GTV and 700-hp 8C

At the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference in Balocco, Fiat Chrysler let it slip what the future holds for Alfa Romeo through 2022. And at first glance, the word “ambitious” comes to mind considering the extent and finer details of the roadmap.
First things first, let’s start with the models. In the next five years, the lineup will add an all-new Giulietta compact hatchback, smaller- and larger-than-Stelvio sport utility vehicles, long-wheelbase Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the GTV and 8C.
I know what you’re thinking, and it’s exactly what you’re imagining. The GTV nameplate is coming back for a Giulia-based coupe with 600-plus horsepower thanks to E-Boost, all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, 50/50 weight distribution, and seating for four. The 8C, meanwhile, will feature a “carbon-fiber monocoque chassis,” twin-turbo mid-engine layout, electrified front axle, 700-plus combined horsepower, and a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration of under three seconds.
Moving on to the electrified strategy of Alfa Romeo, prepare to bid farewell to the 2.2-liter turbo diesel in Giulia and Stelvio. The secret to improved performance and lower CO2 emissions comes in the form of the electric booster mentioned in the previous paragraph, which promises zero turbo lag. A plug-in hybrid drivetrain is also in the works, promising an electric range estimated at more than 50 kilometers (31 miles).
As you can tell from the slide titled “Product Portfolio” (pictured), Alfa Romeo has seven debuts (including six PHEVs) to launch by 2022. Level 2 and Level 3 self-driving technology will be offered on every model, from the Giulietta up to the 8C.
The bad news? It looks like the MiTo subcompact hatchback featuring Fiat underpinnings will be phased out by decade’s end, and the 4C will also meet its maker to free up production capacity for the GTV. Alfa Romeo didn’t mention anything about a convertible/roadster versions of the GTV and 8C, but knowing the Italian automaker, the second and more dramatic body style is bound to happen.
