Alfa Romeo Drops 4C Coupe, Spider Soldiers On

Alfa Romeo's return to the United States was all about the 4C, a super-light sports car built around a carbon shell. However, after leading the charge, it's now being retired, at least in coupe form. 7 photos



The good news is that Alfa kept the 4C Spider. However, that's probably because it's way more expensive and thus profitable.







It takes a special kind of customer to buy a car like the 4C. Yeah, it's carbon-tubbed and mid-engined, which makes it a mini Ferrari. True that it's much lighter and more involving than a Porsche 718 Cayman. But it's also about as comfortable as sitting on a pile of bricks.



The 4C has only 3 cubic feet of trunk space, no glovebox, no powered steering, virtually no seat padding or soundproofing. Many people aren't able to fit inside, while reverse-parking is a nightmare.



You might think that's not important in an Alfa Romeo, but they don't, which is why the Stelvio SUV has been made. Speaking of which, the Italian brand will have a larger SUV a



