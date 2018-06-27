autoevolution
 

Alfa Romeo Drops 4C Coupe, Spider Soldiers On

27 Jun 2018, 20:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Alfa Romeo's return to the United States was all about the 4C, a super-light sports car built around a carbon shell. However, after leading the charge, it's now being retired, at least in coupe form.
7 photos
2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Competizione2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Competizione2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Competizione2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Italia2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Italia2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Italia
Frankly, we're not surprised to see that the Alfa 4C is being discontinued since the company's new 5-year plan leaves no room for it. However, we expected it to stick around for a few more years.

The good news is that Alfa kept the 4C Spider. However, that's probably because it's way more expensive and thus profitable.

Motor Authority magazine spoke to Product Manager Danny Pritt, who said the 4C Coupe will be dropped after the 2018 model year. Likewise, the Track Package option will be discontinued, though you will still be able to order the things it brought separately.

It takes a special kind of customer to buy a car like the 4C. Yeah, it's carbon-tubbed and mid-engined, which makes it a mini Ferrari. True that it's much lighter and more involving than a Porsche 718 Cayman. But it's also about as comfortable as sitting on a pile of bricks.

The 4C has only 3 cubic feet of trunk space, no glovebox, no powered steering, virtually no seat padding or soundproofing. Many people aren't able to fit inside, while reverse-parking is a nightmare.

You might think that's not important in an Alfa Romeo, but they don't, which is why the Stelvio SUV has been made. Speaking of which, the Italian brand will have a larger SUV a 600 horsepower GTV successor and another 8C with around 700 HP. Blimey!

But let's not forget that FCA doesn't have the best track record. If we remember correctly, Alfa was supposed to have a new Giulietta, a Giulia wagon, and coupe by now. We'd also like to point out that the 4C is going to be discontinued before Alfa has a chance of making that QV performance version.
Alfa Romeo 4C Alfa Romeo 4C Spider sports car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 