Alfa Romeo NRING Special Edition Begs to Be Driven Hard At the Nurburgring

Until the 600-horsepower GTV coupe and 700-horsepower 8C supercar come along, the Quadrifoglio specification of the Giulia and Stelvio remains king of the hill in the Alfa Romeo lineup. But even still, there’s room for improvement on the specialness of those two models. And thus, we get to the NRING special edition.
Celebrating “the historic bond of supreme success linking Alfa Romeo to the legendary German circuit,” the NRING takes its name from the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Adding to this connection, the Giulia Quadrifoglio was once the fastest sedan on the Green Hell. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio, on the other hand, is the undisputed leader in its category with a lap time of 7 minutes and 51 seconds.
For the EMEA region, the Italian automaker has 216 examples of the breed (108 of each) to offer to collectors and the most loyal of its customers. In addition to the car, each customer is treated to racing gloves, a jacket, sports bag, cufflinks, footwear, and a scale model at 1:18 scale. A dashboard-mounted numbered badge in carbon fiber, Circuito Grey livery, and carbon-fiber detailing are also included.
Among the list of standard features, some of the highlights are carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-shelled Sparco racing seats with red stitching, Mopar shift knob with carbon insert, leather and Alcantara upholstery, the whole nine yards. And from a technological standpoint, both NRING models feature the Harman Kardon premium audio system, Alfa Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with the 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control.
Tinted windows are also included, but the design of the roof differs. In the case of the Giulia, the automaker is much obliged to finish the roof in bare carbon. The Stelvio, on the other hand, comes equipped with an electrically-operated panoramic sunroof. When all is said and done, these babies are the epitome of Alfa Romeo excellency in this day and age.
