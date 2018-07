2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Teased, Described as Being “A Strong Product”

TDI

Further detailed in the following promo video by Jürgen Stackmann and Klaus Bischoff, the T-Cross rides on the MQB A0 platform we know from the Volkswagen Polo hatchback and T-Roc crossover. The member of the board of management and head of design describe the subcompact crossover as “a strong product” that’s “compact, charismatic, and cool.” Just to be clear, Volkswagen is capable of saying anything to sell more cars, so don’t believe everything you hear.Inspired by the T-Roc and gifted with a full-width taillight as you’d find on the all-new Porsche 911 and Lincoln Aviator, the T-Cross is Volkswagen’s answer to the SEAT Arona and yet-to-be-named Skoda subcompact crossover coming in 2019. 4,107 millimeters long and “always front-driven” according to VW, the smallest utility vehicle in the Volkswagen lineup is designed with an emphasis on safety.The company is much obliged to offer Front Assist and Lane Assist as standard. Regarding the passengers, Volkswagen highlights that the back seat can be adjusted lengthwise for more knee room or more cargo space. At the end of the day, don’t forget that this vehicle isn’t exactly suitable for an all-out shopping spree at IKEA.Getting down to the nitty-gritty, the entry-level engine in the lineup is expected to be a three-cylinder with 95 horsepower on tap and a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.0 TSI with 115 and 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower should also be offered, along with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG. Regarding the 1.6four-cylinder, it’s not known if Volkswagen can make a case for diesel power.Spied time and again testing at the Nurburgring in near-production specification, the T-Cross is expected to go into production at the Sao Jose dos Pinhais factory in the southern part of Brazil. And no, nothing much is known about U.S. availability.