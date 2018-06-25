Volkswagen Discontinues Tiguan Limited Over Slow Sales

NASA Readies Ten Years Plan to Save the Earth from Killer Asteroids

Now in its second generation, the Tiguan sold 38,314 examples of the all-new model from January through May. The first generation, now called Tiguan Limited and priced lower than the newcomer, managed to move 7,732 units in the same period. Given these circumstances, Volkswagen decided that something has to give. 6 photos



“The model will be discontinued at the end of the year,” reports



Starting at $23,150 compared to the $25,495 of the second-generation Tiguan, the budget-priced version of the Tiguan is available with front- and all-wheel-drive. Both versions rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 200 horsepower on tap, with the front-driven model returning up to 26 miles per gallon on the highway.



In addition to the list of standard equipment, Volkswagen’s Tiguan Limited is covered by “America’s best bumper-to-bumper limited warranty. Period.” More to the point, that breaks down to six years or 72,000 miles, whichever of the two comes first.



Even though nobody will miss the old Tiguan, the automaker was too slow to understand that the compact crossover segment is extremely different from how things stood five years ago. Adding insult to injury, VW isn’t the budget-oriented automaker it was when the Ferdinand Porsche-designed Beetle was in production.



