UPDATE: Unprecedented Mars Dust Storm Might Have Killed the Opportunity Rover

5 2019 VW Golf 8 Will Have Mercedes A-Class-Like Dual Screens

4 Volkswagen Working on New Electric Battery with Quantum Computers

3 Volkswagen Amarok 6x4 is Real, Coming Courtesy of Australian Dealer

2 Volkswagen Unveils Livery and Racing Number for I.D. R Pikes Peak

1 Spyshots: Volkswagen Passat 8.5 Facelift Starts Testing, Will Debut in 2018

More on this:

Dieselgate Scandal: German Prosecutors Fine Volkswagen €1 Billion

How many years ago did the Dieselgate scandal came to be? The mess-up started in September 2015, but the emissions scandal is far from over. On this very day, the Braunschweig public prosecutor fined Volkswagen no less than one million euros. 6 photos



To make a long story short, monitoring duties had been breached in the Powertrain Development department on a repeated basis and for a long number of years. That’s how 10.7 million vehicles of all shapes and sizes were placed on the market with a defeat device. The vehicles were produced from the middle of 2007 until 2015.



The diesel engines with the impermissible software function are codenamed EA288 (the third generation) and EA189. In a separate statement from the automaker, head honcho



An estimated 26 billion euros have been earmarked by the Volkswagen Group in relation to Dieselgate’s aftermath. The fine announced today by the German prosecutors follows a very costly plea from 2017, when the automaker agreed to pay a criminal fine of



“As a result of the administrative order imposing the fine, the active regulatory offense proceedings conducted against Volkswagen will be finally terminated,” said the automaker. On that note, what’s next for the group?



Enter MEB. Modularer Elektrobaukasten in German, the Modular Electric Kit is a platform on which the Volkswagen Group will build a lot of electric vehicles in the coming years. The I.D. family (hatchback, Crozz crossover, and Buzz minivan) will feature the first models to adopt this vehicle architecture.



At the same time, Porsche will use the J1 platform for the The administrative order has been accepted by the Volkswagen Group, admitting its responsibility. According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Wolfsburg-based automaker, this is “the maximum penalty as legally provided for of €5 million and the disgorgement of economic benefits in the amount of €995 million.”To make a long story short, monitoring duties had been breached in the Powertrain Development department on a repeated basis and for a long number of years. That’s how 10.7 million vehicles of all shapes and sizes were placed on the market with a defeat device. The vehicles were produced from the middle of 2007 until 2015.The diesel engines with the impermissible software function are codenamed EA288 (the third generation) and EA189. In a separate statement from the automaker, head honcho Herbert Diess expressed that the company works around the clock on dealing with its past. As such, Diess said that further steps are necessary to restore trust, without mentioning the nature and content of those steps.An estimated 26 billion euros have been earmarked by the Volkswagen Group in relation to Dieselgate’s aftermath. The fine announced today by the German prosecutors follows a very costly plea from 2017, when the automaker agreed to pay a criminal fine of $4.3 billion to resolve penalties in the United States.“As a result of the administrative order imposing the fine, the active regulatory offense proceedings conducted against Volkswagen will be finally terminated,” said the automaker. On that note, what’s next for the group?Enter MEB. Modularer Elektrobaukasten in German, the Modular Electric Kit is a platform on which the Volkswagen Group will build a lot of electric vehicles in the coming years. The I.D. family (hatchback, Crozz crossover, and Buzz minivan) will feature the first models to adopt this vehicle architecture.At the same time, Porsche will use the J1 platform for the Taycan electric sedan . And from the J1, Porsche and Audi will do their best to develop the next-generation electrified architecture for larger vehicles. PPE or Premium Platform Electric is how it’s called, and based on earlier reports, the first PPE models will enter production no sooner than 2021.