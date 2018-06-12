Spyshots: Volkswagen Passat 8.5 Facelift Starts Testing, Will Debut in 2018

About a generation of cars ago, Volkswagen didn't do facelifts. But the German automaker is now following up the Golf 7.5 with an updated Passat. Is this going to be the Passat 8.5 or the B8.5? Better coin those phrases before everybody else figures it out.

These are the first spyshots of the Passat 8.5. However, we've known about it since



That's why the new Passat grille looks so sport, and it connects to headlights that put the individual focus on each LED projector. The front bumper looks sportier and less geometric.



What's not to like? Well, there's the fake exhaust tips, which are just pieces of chrome. But the Passat B8 already had those, so we can't be too upset about it.



“The redesigned Passat is on the starting blocks for Europe. As usual, the Passat will also be available as Variant and hybrid models. And at the end of the year, our compact city SUV, the T-Cross, is to follow," said Chairman Herbert Diess during the annual press conference.



New engines are also going to be added during the facelift. The base 1.4 TSI will be switched out in favor of the 1.5 TSI, which will have either 130 and 150 HP . Due to the latest emissions regulations, the popular Passat BlueMotion will use a 1.5 TSI with hybrid assist instead of the 1.6 TDI .



