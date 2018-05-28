2020 Skoda Octavia Chassis Testing Mule Spied for the First Time, Is a Lowered R

The test mules for the next-generation MQB-based compacts are coming out of the woodwork. After the Golf 8 and last week's SEAT Leon, we now have the first images of the Octavia 4.
At first glance, the photos don't tell you much, but at least they prove that testing has already begun for this all-new generation of what's still the most popular Skoda model.
The mule is based on the current generation, and we can clearly see the trademark split headlights which were added during the facelift, as well as the double exhaust pipes, one of which is fake like on the RS TDI version.
Just like the Leon ST prototype, this Octavia is slammed down to the ground to the point where the wheels are hugging their arches.
We believe this is a sign of improved packaging where the roof is brought down to lower the center of mass. We saw this when VW switched from the Passat B7 to the B8 - the height went from 1,470mm to 1,456mm, but there's slightly more headroom. This is achieved by placing all the seats lower to the ground.
While the new Golf will come out in 2019, we believe that the 4th-generation Octavia will have to wait until 2020, considering the facelift came out in late 2016. According to German media reports, the overall length will be increased past the current 4.7 meters while trunk capacity for the wagon version will be between 610 and 630 liters.
All the engines will be shared with other cars within the VW Group. These will include the familiar 1.0-liter three-cylinder and the 1.5-liter turbo which is said to receive a hybrid version. The current 1.8 TSI might also be replaced by the 2.0 TSI unit used by the Kodiaq.
We're not sure what's going on when it comes to diesel, which is a core part of Octavia sales. However, the EA288 Evo version of the 2-liter TDI is already earmarked for the Golf 8. Also, a plug-in hybrid looks likely, as both the Superb and Kodiaq will receive one.
The mule is based on the current generation, and we can clearly see the trademark split headlights which were added during the facelift, as well as the double exhaust pipes, one of which is fake like on the RS TDI version.
Just like the Leon ST prototype, this Octavia is slammed down to the ground to the point where the wheels are hugging their arches.
We believe this is a sign of improved packaging where the roof is brought down to lower the center of mass. We saw this when VW switched from the Passat B7 to the B8 - the height went from 1,470mm to 1,456mm, but there's slightly more headroom. This is achieved by placing all the seats lower to the ground.
While the new Golf will come out in 2019, we believe that the 4th-generation Octavia will have to wait until 2020, considering the facelift came out in late 2016. According to German media reports, the overall length will be increased past the current 4.7 meters while trunk capacity for the wagon version will be between 610 and 630 liters.
All the engines will be shared with other cars within the VW Group. These will include the familiar 1.0-liter three-cylinder and the 1.5-liter turbo which is said to receive a hybrid version. The current 1.8 TSI might also be replaced by the 2.0 TSI unit used by the Kodiaq.
We're not sure what's going on when it comes to diesel, which is a core part of Octavia sales. However, the EA288 Evo version of the 2-liter TDI is already earmarked for the Golf 8. Also, a plug-in hybrid looks likely, as both the Superb and Kodiaq will receive one.