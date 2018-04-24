VW Arteon by How Deep? Rides on Vossen Wheels

Want to buy a car and change nothing except the wheels? Then you are probably a big Volkswagen fan, and chances are you're excited about the Arteon four-door coupe.

This thing is obviously from



Believe it or not, it takes a lot of work to change "just the wheels" on the Arteon. The suspension is KW streetec FAHRWairK, designed to eat up every millimeter between the Volkswagen and road.



In addition, Vossen got in on the action, and you know how they like to custom-make everything. The Arteon now sits on 20-inch VFS-1 forged alloys. They seem to have used those titanium wheel nuts that are so popular in Japan.



The flow forming process used by Vossen is said to maintain the integrity of the design, while also improving the grain-structure of the aluminum, "creating a stronger, lighter, and considerably thinner forged-like rim barrel. Flow forming is the response to our market’s demand for lightweight wheels that are more durable and enhance the overall vehicle driving experience."



There was also the option of Vossen LC 105T Felgen with 15mm spacers for that retro look. Unfortunately, we don't have any information on the possible performance upgrades. There's an APR sticker on the door, so ECU mods are bound to have taken place.



The Arteon is the first cool car Volkswagen has brought to America in many years. So we can't wait to see what they develop for it at the next SEMA Show. If we're lucky, VR6 swaps will happen even before Volkswagen drops the R badge.



