2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Spied High-Altitude Testing In the Alps

Confirmed to launch towards the end of the year for 2019, the all-new T-Cross will slot below the T-Roc in Volkswagen’s crossover lineup. The subcompact-sized utility vehicle riding on the Polo’s platform has been spied with less camouflage than ever before, sporting short overhangs, halogen headlights, and steel wheels.
The near-production prototype sits higher off the ground than the Polo, and as you can tell from these photographs, the shape of the roofline translates to adequate headroom for the rear passenger as well as great visibility wherever you’re seated.

The tack-on spoiler integrating the third brake light is there to help with airflow and the sporting image that Volkswagen wants to imbue into the T-Cross, but on the other hand, there’s no escaping the fact this fellow is a budget crossover. Think of it as Volkswagen’s SEAT Arona and soon-to-go-official Skoda Vision X.

All in all, the exterior styling of the MQB A0-based T-Cross is conservative if we’re to compare it with the likes of the Hyundai Kona and other rivals in the subcompact segment. Just around 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) shorther in wheelbase than the T-Roc, the newcomer will be available with a selection of three- and four-cylinder engines. The 1.5 TSI Evo could act as the range-topping option.

Select powertrain options on higher trim levels will likely be offered with all-wheel-drive, though don’t expect the T-Cross to be as good off the beaten path as the Jeep Renegade, let alone the Renegade in Trailhawk flavor. Going on sale “in the first half of 2019,” the pint-sized model will be produced at the Sao Jose dos Pinhais manufacturing plant in Brazil. Come 2020, the slightly larger T-Roc is anticipated to gain a soft-top version that will be made in Osnabruck, Germany.

On the matter of pricing, the T-Cross should slot right between the Polo and Golf. What that means for the German market is, pricing will kick off in the range between 12,975 and 18,075 euros. The T-Roc, for reference, starts at 20,390.
