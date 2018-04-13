autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Replaces CEO Matthias Muller by Mutual Agreement

13 Apr 2018, 7:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
23 photos
Matthias Muller in the 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Speedster photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 Carrera GTS photoPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 SpeedsterPorsche 911 Speedster
The ousting of Volkswagen Group’s head executive Matthias Müller, rumore in media ever since the beginning of the week, has been confirmed on Thursday by the German company. Replacing Müller will be Herbert Diess, head of the Volkswagen brand.

The decision was mutual, says Volkswagen, parting ways with the man that led the group for the past three years in a civilized manner.

Although officially the Dieselgate scandal has nothing to do with this week’s decision, some in the group have been accusing the executive of not reacting fast enough to the way events unfolded. 

Even with the diesel emission burden to bear and faced with various accusations in the matter from all sides, Müller successfully managed to lead the VW boat through rough waters. In 2017 alone, the group posted record sales of 10.53 million worldwide.

“The Volkswagen Group is a union of strong brands with great potential. Matthias Müller has laid the groundwork for our transformation,” said new CEO Diess.

“In a phase of profound upheaval in the automotive industry, it is vital for Volkswagen to pick up speed and make an unmistakable mark in e-mobility, the digitalization of the automobile and transportation as well as new mobility services,”

Diess is seen in the industry as an executive who at times clashes with unions over cost-cutting measures. He left BMW and joined Volkswagen as head of its main brand just in time to witness the onset of the biggest scandal in the history of the automotive industry.

His cost-cutting measures and other changes are seen at top levels to have been essential to the record earnings the car group posted last year.

The first big challenges for the new executive will be to prepare for the market readiness of Truck & Bus division, as well as reorganizing the group in six business areas and the China region.
Matthias Muller Herbert Diess Volkswagen dieselgate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 