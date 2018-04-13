Volkswagen Replaces CEO Matthias Muller by Mutual Agreement

The ousting of Volkswagen Group’s head executive Matthias Müller, rumore in media ever since the beginning of the week, has been confirmed on Thursday by the German company. Replacing Müller will be Herbert Diess, head of the Volkswagen brand.
The decision was mutual, says Volkswagen, parting ways with the man that led the group for the past three years in a civilized manner.
Although officially the Dieselgate scandal has nothing to do with this week’s decision, some in the group have been accusing the executive of not reacting fast enough to the way events unfolded.
Even with the diesel emission burden to bear and faced with various accusations in the matter from all sides, Müller successfully managed to lead the VW boat through rough waters. In 2017 alone, the group posted record sales of 10.53 million worldwide.
“The Volkswagen Group is a union of strong brands with great potential. Matthias Müller has laid the groundwork for our transformation,” said new CEO Diess.
“In a phase of profound upheaval in the automotive industry, it is vital for Volkswagen to pick up speed and make an unmistakable mark in e-mobility, the digitalization of the automobile and transportation as well as new mobility services,”
Diess is seen in the industry as an executive who at times clashes with unions over cost-cutting measures. He left BMW and joined Volkswagen as head of its main brand just in time to witness the onset of the biggest scandal in the history of the automotive industry.
His cost-cutting measures and other changes are seen at top levels to have been essential to the record earnings the car group posted last year.
The first big challenges for the new executive will be to prepare for the market readiness of Truck & Bus division, as well as reorganizing the group in six business areas and the China region.
