Volkswagen Working on New Electric Battery with Quantum Computers

The advancements made in the field of quantum computers opens new research and development opportunities for carmakers. Several high-profile companies in the industry have already said they are trying to make use of the new technology.

The ultimate goal is to make a configurable blueprint for batteries, one that can be used to simulate the chemical composition of a battery based on weight reduction, maximum power density or cell assembly, all wrapped in a production-ready design.



So far, the research is in its early stages, Volkswagen’s engineers taking baby steps. They managed for now to model lithium-hydrogen molecules and carbon chains on quantum computers.



“We are working hard to develop the potential of quantum computers for Volkswagen. The simulation of electrochemical materials is an important project in this context,” said Florian Neukart, Volkswagen’s head scientist in San Francisco.



"In this field, we are performing genuine pioneering work. We are convinced that commercially available quantum computers will open up previously unimaginable opportunities. We intend to acquire the specialist knowledge we need for this purpose now.”



