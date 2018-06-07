2019 VW Golf 8 Will Have Mercedes A-Class-Like Dual Screens

Volkswagen is dumping a lot of new tech into the Golf, arguably its best-known car. When the 8th generation debuts next year, it will have not only new engines and safety tech but also a dazzling interior.

That's the subject of the latest scoop video from German magazine Auto Bild. A small digital revolution is on its way, one which will increase the screen surface to the detriment of conventional buttons.As the brand new Mercedes A-Class , the Golf 8 will feature two large screens taking over all the car's functions. This setup will be standard even on the base model, which could mean a price increase.As you can see, the setup is a little different to that of Mercedes, since the displays sit a little lower and the one directly in front of the driver is shaded.The climate control buttons will be deleted as well, replaced by some sort of slider below the main screen. This will have the added benefit of increasing knee room. Also, a more streamlined shifter, like the one in the 2019 Touareg, will be added to DSG models.Many cars already have digital dashboards, so Volkswagen is thinking about revolutionizing its Active Info Display . Two screens, one behind the other, will create a 3D effect. Its operation could be controlled by your eye movements as well while a head-up display will be available for the first time in a Golf.The next Golf will be slightly more practical with a 400-liter trunk. However, not all the models will survive. The Sportsvan and Touran will be merged into one model, while the convertible and 3-door hatch will be discontinued. Also, the job of the e-Golf will be taken over by the I.D. family of EVs.Performance versions are still going to play a big part, with as many as three powertrains planned for the GTI and a Golf R with as much as 400thanks to hybrid assist. Speaking of which, most engines will have some sort of brake energy recovery, whilewill play a much smaller role in the future lineup.