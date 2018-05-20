autoevolution
 

2019 VW Touareg Is a Half-Price Bentley Bentayga That Will Tow a Horse

20 May 2018, 18:03 UTC ·
by
The reviews of the all-new VW Touareg are coming out only a short while after the official review of the car. And while they expose some flaws, these are all to be expected when you take an expensive SUV platform and try to make a Volkswagen out of it.
Carwow calls the new SUV a half-price Bentley Bentayga that looks better. But it only costs that much once you fill it with options. And what cool options they are: night vision, air suspension and... Trailer Assist?

Ever since the current generation, Passat came out, Volkswagen has been obsessing over pulling horse boxes. It was in the trailers for the Tiguan, and now it's part of the review cycle of the bigger Touareg. It's not the pulling power we're interested in, but the technology that makes the job easier.

Porsche is currently thinking about offering a V6 TDI version of the new Cayenne, but there's no point because you can just buy a Touareg already. It's based on the same platform and gets premium car toys like a night-vision camera or all-wheel steering. It's also massive, yet lighter than its predecessor.

However, recent independent tests showed that the 286 HP engine coupled with the 8-speed automatic gearbox wouldn't pull the 2-ton SUV to 100 km/h in anywhere near the official time. And while we're on the subject of the negatives, the video review points out that the lower half of the cabin is made with cheaper materials - the sides of the console, door pockets and glove box.

Being "surprising agile" is another upside to the Touareg. And remember, this is a proper SUV, not one of those crossovers. And when you're not in the mood to chuck it around, the adaptive cruise control can even adapt the speed for upcoming corners.

