2019 VW Touareg Is a Half-Price Bentley Bentayga That Will Tow a Horse

The reviews of the all-new VW Touareg are coming out only a short while after the official review of the car. And while they expose some flaws, these are all to be expected when you take an expensive SUV platform and try to make a Volkswagen out of it.

3 photos SUV a half-price Bentley Bentayga that looks better. But it only costs that much once you fill it with options. And what cool options they are: night vision, air suspension and... Trailer Assist?



Ever since the current generation, Passat came out, Volkswagen has been obsessing over pulling horse boxes. It was in the trailers for the Tiguan, and now it's part of the review cycle of the bigger Touareg. It's not the pulling power we're interested in, but the technology that makes the job easier.



Porsche is currently thinking about offering a



However, recent independent tests showed that the 286 HP engine coupled with the 8-speed automatic gearbox wouldn't pull the 2-ton SUV to 100 km/h in



Being "surprising agile" is another upside to the Touareg. And remember, this is a proper SUV, not one of those crossovers. And when you're not in the mood to chuck it around, the adaptive cruise control can even adapt the speed for upcoming corners.



