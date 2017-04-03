2017 Golf 1.5 TSI (150 HP) Acceleration Test Includes Active Info Display

The mid-range TSI engine has continuously been changed since the Golf 7 came out in late 2012 - 122 PS, 140 PS, ACT... you name it. But with the mid-life facelift, the hatchback is supposed to have an all-new 1.5 TSI. Will you buy it?





We've talked about the specs on so many occasions that we decided to just show you an acceleration test with the Golf 1.5 TSI Evo. Luckily, Volkswagen offered the journalists both a DSG model and a manual one during the test event.



The automatic seems to be much faster than the driver, in this case, stopping the time at just 8 seconds. In Sport mode, the mechatronic system pops in the clutches precisely at 6,000rpm.



While fast, we can't say that the Golf 1.5 TSI is effervescent. The only car that will feel punchy with this engine is probably the



The numbers are not exactly mind-blowing. With 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, the new turbo engine is matched by the old 1.4 TSI and outgunned by the one in the Focus. But rather than talk about all the competitors with similar engines, we're just going to point you to the second video we've attached to this story; it's got all the relevant cars.



Finally, we have to give the digital display a quick mention. Volkswagen calls it the Active Info Display, and you've already seen the same menus on the



Speaking of which, we have to mention that the Golf 1.5 TSI costs from €24,350. Realistically speaking, you're going to spend at least another €900 for the 5-door body. The 7-speed DSG option is another €2,000 on top of that. Probably later this year, a cheaper 1.5 TSI with 130 PS is also going to be offered by the Golf.







