VW Invests $3.5 Billion in Wolfsburg to Prepare for Golf 8

29 Nov 2017, 20:17 UTC
by
Volkswagen's first official mention of the Golf 8 in a press release came today. A massive investment worth €3 billion ($3.5B) is earmarked for the retooling of the Wolfsburg factory in Germany.
Of course, the company remains tight-lipped when it comes to the details but has now indirectly confirmed that Wolfsburg would indeed become the hub of Golf production. You can bet that the unions had something to do with this.

Some of this money will be used to build a new design center in the technical development area. Volkswagen says its new roadmap until the year 2022 means a return to "normality," but admits the company is facing significant challenges despite good sales and profit. Renault-Nissan have just overtaken them as the world's biggest automotive group after all.

"The Supervisory Board has approved billions in investment for the Volkswagen brand in new products and in our plants. This means our future is secure – regardless of whether it is under electric or conventional propulsion. We will hold our own in the vanguard of the automotive industry," said Chairman of the Group and General Works Council, Bernd Osterloh.

We're not sure what the future will bring for the Golf, but it will certainly be based on the MQB, which is technically a kit of tools Volkswagen uses, not a platform. Some of the technologies we expect to see in the next golf are already around. We're talking about new welding techniques and tech.

A few days ago, we talked about a new mild hybrid 1.5 TSI engine that will certainly go in the Golf. It's got a separate 48V electric motor for the starter-generator. This setup is sure to replace what's on the current Golf BlueMotion.

The updated platform is said to weight between 35 and 70 kilos less than before. Both cargo and passenger room is also going to increase. Want more power? Volkswagen is working on a 1.5 TSI with around 180 HP. The Golf GTI will also pack about 250 HP right out of the box. And let's not forget about the RS3-powered Golf R prototype.
