Woman Gets Head Stuck in Truck’s Exhaust Pipe at Minnesota Music Festival

One 19-year-old woman from Minnesota found that out the hard way, after having her head stuck in the exhaust pipe for 45 minutes before firefighters were able to free her. She’s become a viral star because of her drunken antics, but for what it’s worth, at least she’s not ashamed of it.Kaitlyn Strom was attending the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, near Minneapolis, and having fun with friends. As it turns out, this also implied having one drink too many – enough to get her thinking sticking her head in a large truck’s exhaust pipe would be the most awesome thing she could do.Said and done. Seconds later, Kaitlyn realized she couldn’t pull her head out, so she was stuck there for almost an hour, until firefighters came and power-sawed her free.“We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe and I was like, ‘Hey, my head could probably fit in that.’ So I tried it,” Kaitlyn told the Litchfield Independent Review after the incident.Speaking of which, it was all caught on tape and posted to Facebook by a bystander, and from there, it went viral, catapulting the 19-year-old to international fame. To add insult to injury, police cited her for underage drinking after she was freed and had a routine medical checkup to see if she hadn’t been hurt in the bizarre accident. She was also asked to leave the festival, on account of the underage drinking.If you’re wondering whether such an embarrassing incident dented the woman’s ego, worry not: she’s not ashamed of what she did and she finds humor in it. Posting to Facebook a photo of herself holding the sawed exhaust pipe and the owner of the oversized truck, she writes: “Yeah I’m the tail pipe girl, watchu know about it?”