2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Teased By Bonneville-prepped Land Speed Record Car

Somewhere on this beautiful planet, there’s a place called Bonneville where you’ll find lots of salt and a lot of heat. At the beginning of the 20th century, humankind found a new purpose for Mother Nature’s breathtaking work of wonder in the form of motor racing. More to the point, land speed records.
Come August 2018, Volkswagen of America will try its hands at going fast in a 2019 Jetta tuned within an inch of its life. But as opposed to racing cars such as those you’d find on the drag strip, WRC, WEC, and Formula 1, this three-box sedan is designed with the sole purpose of going fast in a straight line. Fast as in top speed, not the quarter-mile run.

“We are delighted with the reception for the all-new 2019 Jetta in North America,” declared Hinrich J. Woebcken, chief executive officer of Volkswagen's North American division. “With the attempt on the Bonneville speed record with the Jetta, we want to underline the Jetta’s sporty credentials and get customers excited for the more performance-oriented Jetta GLI on the way.”

Scheduled to go official for the 2020 model year, the GLI levels up from the bone-stock model’s 1.4-liter TSI to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that Volkswagen calls EA888. In this application, the Wolfsburg-based automaker hopes to beat the existing class record of 208.472 miles per hour (335.5 km/h).

Prepared for the speed record attempt by THR Manufacturing in Ventura, California, the car features a limited-slip differential, special wheels and tires, lowered suspension, stripped-out interior outfitted with a roll cage, racing seats and harness, as well as a fire suppression system. A pair of parachutes is also present at the rear of the prototype.

Even though Volkswagen claims the EA888 is modified to some extent, the automaker doesn’t give any information in this regard. The 1.4-liter TSI in the Jetta is good for 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. As for the 2.0-liter TSI in the Jetta GLI, we're keeping our fingers crossed the engine develops 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet.
