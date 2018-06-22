2019 VW Touareg UK Pricing Starts at £51,595, Matches Base Audi Q7

The biggest and most advanced model made by Volkswagen is all new for 2019, and at £51,595, it's relatively cheap. Well, not "cheap" but you have to consider the platform is shared with a Bentley.

"The new Touareg signals yet another important development in Volkswagen’s growing SUV line-up. Our suite of new models, headed by Touareg, arrives on the market as SUV sales continue to accelerate in the UK and I’m confident our new flagship model will make a big impact here," said Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK. The UK model range is pretty easy to understand, at least at launch. There's only one engine you can have, a 3-literwhich makes 286 PS (282 bhp) and 600 Nm of torque. Theand 8-speed automatic are both included in the deal.Later on, the Touareg will have a TSI with 340, as well as a less powerful 3.0 TDI with two-wheel-drive. Also, a plug-in hybrid drive with a system power of 367 PS is first planned for introduction in China. But the combo mentioned above is probably the best anyway.Officially, the new Touareg is supposed to do 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds. However, an independent test we saw suggested it's slower. We also doubt that you can achieve the claimed 42.8 mpg combined.If you're not happy with the look of the standard Touareg, thisis part of a growing number of VWs available with an R-Line appearance kit. This can be yours for £55,095. For comparison, an Audi Q7 (also based on this platform) starts at £56,270 with a 272 HP 3.0 TDI, an 8-speed auto, and quattro. However, you can get a cheaper Q7 with the 218 HP diesel.Normally, we'd go for the Audi under these circumstances, but the new Touareg has a much better design, especially inside. The 12-inch digital dash, Active Info Display, merges with the 15-inch touchscreen of the new Discover Premium infotainment system. The Volkswagen boasts adaptive air suspension and electromechanical anti-roll bars, so you're not missing anything in the tech department."The new Touareg signals yet another important development in Volkswagen’s growing SUV line-up. Our suite of new models, headed by Touareg, arrives on the market as SUV sales continue to accelerate in the UK and I’m confident our new flagship model will make a big impact here," said Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK.