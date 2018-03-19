2019 Volkswagen Touareg Teaser Leaves Very Little to Guess

We're not trying to put the Touareg in a bad light or anything, it's just that Volkswagen models aren't exactly the type to awaken such strong feelings in anyone. They're the cars you buy because you want something reliable, something German, and something decent. They strike a very good balance between quality and price - it's what people call "great value."
Our first look at the upcoming 2019 Touareg, however, reveals the next generation of the SUV
is going to be a little different. It won't exactly compete with the Audi
Q7, but it should be pretty darn close in terms of interior quality and technological level.
In fact, the VW sports utility vehicles will borrow heavily
from the more upmarket model, but it will all come at a cost. Expect the more luxurious amenities to charge extra, while the base models will keep that "great value" trait that has propelled Volkswagen where it is today.
That being said, the two engine options available since launch don't exactly spell "economy." We're talking about two 3.0-liter V6 units burning either diesel or gasoline. The former should come with around 286 hp and make the bulk of sales in the European market, though recent events might make people think twice before investing in a diesel vehicle since they might end up unable to drive them wherever they want.
The gasoline option gets a more potent horsepower output of 340 hp or so, but it won't match the diesel's torque (600 Nm or 443 lb-ft). As is the habit for any VW Group brand, the Touareg should end up with a plethora of engine options during its entire lifetime, with some of them making use of electric motors as well - but only as plug-in hybrids, not full EVs.
One Touareg is currently on its way to China
's capital of Beijing where the official unveiling will take place on March 22. The vehicle left Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia and also the place where VW builds the Touareg, heading on its own four wheels to the event that will mark its launch into the world.
Like many other models in its situation, a few images of the Touareg also leaked on the Internet, but apart from those, this short teaser offers the best insight into what we should expect from the vehicle.
We get to see its generous panoramic roof, the sporty design of the exhausts, the sleek taillights with active turn indicators, the prominent shoulder line, the somewhat disappointing DRL
signature that's quickly compensated for by the massive grille, as well as a dial that selects between various configurations depending on the conditions outside (think Terrain Response from Land Rover
and you won't be too far off).