2019 Volkswagen Touareg Plows Through Kazakhstan On Its Way To China

14 Mar 2018, 11:55 UTC ·
by
11 photos
Have you heard there’s an all-new Touareg on the horizon? On March 22nd, the sport utility vehicle will make its world debut in Beijing. To celebrate the arrival of the newcomer, Volkswagen took the decision to put the third generation through its paces by driving it from the Slovakian capital of Bratislava to the Chinese capital.
“Why Bratislava of all places?” As it happens, that’s where Volkswagen manufactures the Touareg since 2002. The German automaker bought 80 percent of the plant in 1991, with the remaining shares acquired in 1998. This is the facility that handles production of the MLB Evo-based Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne as well.

Treading through Kazakhstan, the validation prototype in the featured teaser looks larger than the current Touareg. That’s because it is larger, as the mid-size SUV transitions from the PL52 platform to the MLB Evo. Some things won’t change, though, including the eight forward ratios in the ZF 8HP automatic transmission.

The Audi-esque exterior styling carries on inside, where you’ll find a digital instrument cluster and a large-diameter infotainment screen with touchscreen technology. An estimated 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than the model it replaces, the all-new Touareg will be offered with two V6 engines in the first instance.

In the gasoline-fueled corner, there’s the 3.0 TSI with something in the ballpark of 340 horsepower at its disposal. Turbo diesel enthusiasts, on the other hand, will be tempted with the 3.0 TDI, packing 286 ponies and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. A plug-in hybrid drivetrain is also rumored, and based on Volkswagen’s electrified onslaught, it’s extremely likely to happen.

Remember the T-Prime Concept GTE presented at Auto China 2016? Acting as a preview for the Touareg Gen 3, the concept vehicle combines the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder with an electric motor that’s integrated into the housing of the transmission. The automaker quotes 375 horsepower, as well as a zero-emission range of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles).

