VW Arteon Gets Subtle Ground Effects from Ingo Noak

The VW Arteon is positively begging for a Rocket Bunny kit. However, tuners have so far stayed away from the bodywork of the Passat CC replacement.

3 photos



While most tuning projects add new bumpers, this one leaves most of what comes from the factory in its place. However, the R-Line kit is still appealing enough, thanks to those enlarged front air intakes.



The ground effects package is made up of four parts that cover the underside of the front bumper, rear bumper, and side skirts. Honestly, we're not too fond of the outcome, since the angle looks a little wrong.



All the parts are made from ABS plastic and are available in either matte or gloss black. If SEAT can make a carbon splitter for the Leon Cupra, why can't we have one here?



But the Arteon is undeniably striking, thanks to lowered suspension and bigger alloy wheels. There's also a discreet trunk lid spoiler to complete the look. But why does it appear that the right headlight is missing? Also, bolting a splitter to a diffuser seems wrong on so many levels.



Based on the configuration we see here, the Arteon in question is equipped with the 2.0 TSI making 280 HP . You can also have the R-Line with 150 and 190 HP engines, including diesel. But the most powerful unit is not that much more expensive.



We don't know why One German company decided to bite the bullet and give the Arteon a small makeover. We're talking about Ingo Noak and its subtle ground effects package.While most tuning projects add new bumpers, this one leaves most of what comes from the factory in its place. However, the R-Line kit is still appealing enough, thanks to those enlarged front air intakes.The ground effects package is made up of four parts that cover the underside of the front bumper, rear bumper, and side skirts. Honestly, we're not too fond of the outcome, since the angle looks a little wrong.All the parts are made fromplastic and are available in either matte or gloss black. If SEAT can make a carbon splitter for the Leon Cupra, why can't we have one here?But the Arteon is undeniably striking, thanks to lowered suspension and bigger alloy wheels. There's also a discreet trunk lid spoiler to complete the look. But why does it appear that the right headlight is missing? Also, bolting a splitter to a diffuser seems wrong on so many levels.Based on the configuration we see here, the Arteon in question is equipped with the 2.0 TSI making 280. You can also have the R-Line with 150 and 190 HP engines, including diesel. But the most powerful unit is not that much more expensive. HGP have even managed to modify the turbocharged four-cylinder unit all the way to 480 HP.We don't know why Ingo Noak didn't go berserk with the body kit, as they're one of the few European companies that designed widebody kits for the Golf 6 GTI and Scirocco... may it rest in piece