autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Volkswagen Beetle Death Officially Confirmed

10 Mar 2018, 8:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though things were looking increasingly bad for the Beetle, rumors of an electric version kindled a small flame. However, those have all been snuffed out by Research and Development chief Frank Welsch.
4 photos
Speaking on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, the Volkswagen high-ranking exec told  the following: “Two or three generations is enough now. You can’t do it five times and have a new new new Beetle.”

The current generation of the car was launched in 2011, gained a convertible version in 2014 and a facelift in 2016. So we think it can stay in production for at least a year because its engines have been continuously updated. But it rides on a platform that traces its roots to the Golf 5.

It seems that Welsch wanted to make the Beetle's death as clear as possible, as his statements extended past the MQB platform. Volkswagen has far more important things to do than a Beetle EV, based on the MEB platform.

If it's a retro-looking VW with a plug you're after, the I.D. Buzz should become the spiritual successor to the Type 2 when it enters production in 2022.

“With MEB, you can do a bus and be an authentic vehicle with the original shape, and steering wheel mounted like the original,” said Welsch. “You can’t do that with an engine in the front. The shape you see on the concept is realistic.”

We're honestly more excited about the I.D. Crozz, which looks a bit like the BMW X4. That one will be ready two years before the Buzz. Coincidence?

Volkswagen had pretty much nothing to show in Geneva other than the I.D. Vizzion, a preview for a 400-mile flagship electric sedan to rival Tesla. With all that on its table, Volkswagen is too busy for the Beetle, which hasn't been selling all that well.

But not too busy to replace the Beetle Convertible with something else. The company has confirmed a roofless version of its T-Roc crossover.
Volkswagen Beetle meb Volkswagen T-Roc
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  