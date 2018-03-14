Burning Burger King Car Hides a Whopper for Good Samaritans

For several decades, Americans celebrate kindness in an official manner, on a day called National Good Samaritan Day, on March 13.

Meant to honor those willing to lend a hand to a peer in need, the special day supposedly has its roots in the 1964 murder of Catherine Genovese, an event witnessed first hand by several of her neighbours and passerby who did nothing to stop the killing.



To show old habits die hard, Burger King did a little test this week. The fast-food company placed a smoking, flaming car on the side of a road somewhere, with a guy standing next to it, waving down passing vehicles in a plea for help.



The short video does not say how many cars passed by without stopping, but in the first ten seconds of the clip we counted three.



There were, of course, some who did stop. And since the entire staged mishap is a publicity stunt at the same time, Burger King rewarded them in the purest of fast-food style.



The smoke billowing from under the hood was by no means caused by an engine fire. It was caused by fire, sure, but by the one burning under a flame-grill hidden under the hood of the car. On the grill, beef meat was sizzling, ready to be served between two buns of the Whooper sandwich.



The good samaritans saw it coming, at one point, as the king himself appeared from under a curtain of smoke to reveal the surprise.



Each of those who stopped were treated with a free sandwich, as well as a cardboard crown set upon their heads by the mascot itself.



As a side note, on March 13 Americans also celebrate national open an umbrella indoor day and national earmuff day.



