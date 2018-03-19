2019 BMW M2 Competition Rumored To Debut In China On April 25

autoevolution
Mark your calendar for April 25th, for that’s when the M2 Competition is expected to show what it’s got at Auto China 2018. According to Bimmer Today, the newcomer will replace the F87 M2 Coupe, meaning that the retail price will go up.
By how much, it remains to be seen. For future reference, the 2018 model year with the six-speed manual transmission costs €59,900 in Germany and $54,500 in the United States of America. The biggest change from the M2 is that the Competition will usher in a different engine, swapping the old N55 for the S55.

As opposed to the S55B30T0 in the F80 M3, the M2 Competition is believed to develop 410 PS (404 horsepower) and more than 500 Nm (367 pound-feet) of torque. And as a result of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that applies to all new registrations from September 2018 in the European Union, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six plant will benefit from an Otto particulate filter.

More output and a re-tuned chassis equate to better acceleration and handling, though it remains to be seen how much the M2 Competition will differ from the mid-cycle refresh of the M2. As for top speed, the M Driver’s Package should unlock the electronic limiter to 270 km/h, which converts to just under 168 miles per hour.

What else should you be looking for in the M2 Competiton? Bearing in mind that test mules and pre-production prototypes have been equipped with both the stick shift and M-DCT, the old-school driver will be treated to a good ol’ manual transmission. On the flip side, the F87 could be (and most likely is) the final BMW M car offered with a manual.

As BMW prepares to roll out the M2 Competition, can the Bavarian automaker’s performance division make a case for even hotter variants? The stripped-out CS is a tantalizing proposition, but the 450-PS (444-hp) GTS is a lot more mouthwatering.
