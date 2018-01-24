autoevolution
 

2019 BMW M2 Competition Shows Part Of Its Face In Leaked Photo

After revealing that the M5 with Competition Package is due to go into production in April 2018, Bimmerpost returns with another M-related headline. And that is the M2 Competition, which is also coming in April.
Production, meanwhile, is anticipated to start in July. The M2 Competition, which is coming in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 model year, sees some cosmetic changes applied to the front fascia.

First things first, it appears we’re getting the Life Cycle Impulse with this fellow here. The larger kidney grills and new design for the air curtains are the main indicators, but on closer inspection, the headlights have been redesigned too. The newcomer also appears to be wider than the F87 M2.

Despite the fact the car appears to be painted white, the finish is called Hockenheim Silver Metallic. Moving on to even finer details, check out those mirrors! At long last, BMW took the decision to fit M side mirrors, giving the M2 Competition the look BMW enthusiasts can’t get enough of.

M Sport Seats and updated trim will upgrade the Competition from the M2, but the real treat happens to be in the engine bay. Gone is the 3.0-liter N55 and in its place comes a detuned version of the S55 inline-6.

Though it shares many of its internals with the 3.0-liter engine in the M3 and M4, the S55 in the M2 Competition will develop 405 horsepower. As it’s the case with the M2, the Competition will be offered with a choice between six-speed stick shift and seven-speed M-DCT transmission.

Last, but certainly not least, the Bavarian automaker is anticipated to introduce Sunset Orange Metallic to the color palette of the M2 Competition. It will be joined by Hockenheim Silver Metallic, Long Beach Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire, Alpine White, and Mineral Gray.

Also referred to as CS, the M2 Competition will integrate more carbon fiber reinforced polymer into its body shell. The diet and oomph should make it quicker to 100 km/h (62 mph) than the M2, which hits the magic number in 4.3 seconds with the dual-clutch gearbox.
