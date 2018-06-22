autoevolution
 

Golf GTI, Polo GTI and Up! GTI Compared on Col de Turini

If there's GTI in the title, chances are we're going to be interested. But a video that shows all three models - Golf, Polo, and Up! - on one of the best roads in the world is even more special.
This fellow by the name of Marek makes authentic YouTube videos. He's not afraid of saying "I don't like this" or "this is boring," and he's usually right. In this case, the Polo GTI takes some criticism.

He says that the middle of the three models is fast, but on a regular road, not very fun, just like a Golf R. Obviously, there's a big audience that wants just that from Volkswagen, but a real hot hatch, he says, should only have a manual gearbox.

On an awesome piece of road like the Col de Turini, even the Polo GTI can be very enjoyable to drive. And because it's smaller than the Golf, overtaking a group of cyclists is easier.

We think the red interior and 2-liter turbo engine alone make this a desirable, plus it's much more affordable than a Golf GTI. But if it's affordability you're after, why not go for the Up! GTI? Equipped with a 1-liter turbo engine, the rascal has less than half the power of a real hot hatch, but you can explore its limits on the road.

Marek adds that it's the first Volkswagen to be tested under the new WLTP emissions standards, so it's a guilt-free way of enjoying the VW badge.

As for the Golf GTI, the reviewer believes it's the best hot hatch made by the German automaker, and with 40 years of history behind it, you can see why. It's enjoyable enough in everyday situations without becoming uncomfortable. Plus, it offers all the practicality of a normal Golf.

