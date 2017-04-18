Old Tiguan Lives On In The U.S. For 2018 And 2019 MY Thanks To Demand

Presented last year in Frankfurt, the new Tiguan is a much better compact crossover than the first generation. Slated to go on sale in the U.S. only in long wheelbase form
for the 2018 model year, the second-generation model will be joined by the old model for 2018 and 2019 because there’s a market for such a product.
Speaking to the peeps over at Car & Driver
, the marque’s senior vice president for product marketing said that the first-generation Tig will soldier on as the Limited. According to Hendrik Muth, “the Tiguan Limited will be aimed at more budget-minded buyers and those who don’t want the new Tiguan’s third row and considerably larger footprint.”
Pretty fair points, if I may add. What’s not so great about the old Tig
living on for 2018 and 2019 is the warranty. Compared to the second-generation model’s and the Atlas SUV
’s six-year/72,000-mile warranty, the Limited is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Pricing and specifications haven’t been announced at the time of writing, but don’t expect too many goodies or too much flair from the budget-oriented crossover. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque should be on the menu, mated as standard to a six-speed automatic.
Maximum towing capacity will likely mirror that of the 2017 Tig. More to the point, 2,200 pounds when equipped properly. Gas mileage, meanwhile, is expected to remain unchanged: 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway, which isn’t exactly great nor bad.
The bottom line is, a not-quite-up-to-date but cheap compact crossover is an interesting proposition for buyers interested in this segment. Sure the looks may be yesterday’s news, but in terms of value, Volkswagen
has a winner on its hands.
What I’m not so sure about is the Limited handle, which in auto industry jargon, is usually applied to the top-of-the-line trim level of a given model. If the Tiguan Limited isn’t to your liking, there’s always an alternative in the form of the Nissan Rogue Select
, i.e. the old generation in cheapo guise and with a $20,150 starting MSRP.