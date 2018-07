This is Jordan. He didn’t have an aux or Bluetooth in his car. My new mixtape is out next month and won’t be on Cd. Streaming only. I could’ve bought him a new stereo but I bought him a new car instead. Why not ay 7û‍B https://t.co/DXlnQYV0BJ — example (@example) June 28, 2018

Earlier last month, Jordan reached out to Example on Twitter, to ask him if his album “Bangers & Ballads” would be released on CD because, he said, he was eager to listen to his music while driving.It would not be, Example responded, to Jordan’s surprise: “It’s 2018.” Example may have sounded a bit cold, but that’s today’s reality: CD sales have declined so sharply that, at this point, many artists prefer to release their albums entirely online.Not that this was of any comfort to Jordan: his car didn’t care if this was 2018 and wouldn’t play anything but a CD. “And my car is from 2001 and doesn’t have an aux [cable],” he wrote back.While fans of the musician might have forgotten about this exchange, Example didn’t. A few days ago, he went back on social media to announce he’d brought Jordan a brand new car, one that would allow him to keep up with the times.In other words, he bought him a car so he could continue listening to his music while driving. The gesture, albeit a selfish one in the end, is still generous. After all, it’s not like you see celebrities shelling out for fans like this on a daily basis.Jordan, for one, is thrilled. “So here we are, as promised, the car that Example has bought me! Thank you so much for buying it for me, cannot wait to blast Bangers,” he writes on Twitter, in the caption of a photo of himself reclining against the hood of a Ford Focus Example himself says he could have bought Jordan a new stereo and be done with it, but he chose to buy him a car.