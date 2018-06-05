Rapper Offset Buys New Car For Guy Who Saved His Life

autoevolution
 

It pays to be good, but the saying is especially accurate if you happen to be good to someone as loaded as Migos rapper Offset. He recently repaid the guy who helped him out of his wrecked car and walked him to the hospital, by buying him a new car.
These days, nothing happens if you don’t post about it on social media, so Offset made sure to let the world (and his fans) know about his generous gesture by posting a photo of the ride and its beneficiary, J’Mmar Coleman, on his Twitter. That doesn’t take away from his generosity, since he also made sure to thank the guy once more.

A couple of weeks ago, Offset wrecked his Dodge Challenger in Atlanta and got stuck inside. J’Mmar was on his way to work when he saw the accident and stopped to help the rapper out. He also made sure he got to a hospital, where he was treated for his many injuries.

Because J’Mmar was walking to work that day, Offset made sure he wouldn’t have to anymore, by buying him a car. He felt that was the right thing to do, he said in an interview with World Star Hip Hop.

This my boy... saved my life when I had that accident. He was the only one who seen it, help me get out the car, help me walk, help me get to where I needed to get to.So, I bought my boy a car ’cause, you know, he was walking to work when he saved my life. God is good,” he said.

“God is good” is the tag he also added to the Twitter photo of himself with J’Mmar, standing by the vehicle. While Offset wouldn’t say a peep about the kind of car he bought his savior, eagle-eyed internauts identified it as a 2004 Nissan Altima. Then, they proceeded ripping into him for being a cheapskate, since he can obviously afford a more exotic or at least a newer make. Or maybe he was just being considerate to J’Mmar and didn’t want to burden him with insurance costs he wouldn’t be able to cover, since newer cars cost more in annual taxes, Offset’s defenders say.

