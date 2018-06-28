2018 Volkswagen Polo Takes on New Ford Fiesta in Battle of the Superminis

Volkswagen and Ford may be looking to partner up and make some vans together, but they are arch-rivals in the subcompact segment. The Polo and Fiesta have been going at it for decades, trying to outdo each other with design and features.

We mean what we're saying. There's probably a few tens of people working at each company and trying to figure out what the other is doing. That's because both the Polo and the Fiesta are best-sellers. Not in America, though, where Ford just pulled the plug on the Fiesta just a few months before an all-new generation would have arrived.Still, we enjoyed the comparative review from South Africa if not for its relevance than for the beauty of the shots. Even cheap cars like these have a certain visual appeal. But which one should you buy?Well, on paper, the Fiesta has more power and is better value, but don't let that fool you. Even though the 95engine in the Polo 1.0 TSI is down 5 HP compared to EcoBoosted rival, the German car is faster and better on fuel. This has to do with the workings of the DSG gearbox, though Ford reliability problems are also a thing. The reviewer uses real-world demos to prove that rear seat legroom and trunk space both favor the Polo. Also, while the Fiesta is better equipped for the money, VWs always have better resale value. It's worth noting that the Polo is now being assembled locally in South Africa, so the lack of soft-touch door plastics isn't relevant everywhere.But at the end of the day, it all comes down to what you're looking for. The Fiesta is always going to be more enjoyable to drive, and you can probably secure a better deal on it. Meanwhile, the Polo is growing more mature with each generation.