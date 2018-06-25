autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Foshan Plant to Produce Electrified Vehicles

25 Jun 2018, 14:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
For years Volkswagen has embraced the Chinese market as one of its main production hubs. The appeal of the country is so great for the Germans that in recent years all the unveilings that matter have taken place in China.
6 photos
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited (U.S. model)2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited (U.S. model)2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited (U.S. model)2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited (U.S. model)2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited (U.S. model)
As far as production is concerned, Volkswagen manufactures its vehicles through several joint ventures with local companies. In Foshan, VW operates a plant together with FAW that up until this week had a production capacity of 300,000 cars annually.

That number will double as the carmaker announced plans for the upgrading of the facility. Foshan is in charge with assembling the T-Roc SUV, a model which later this year would be joined by the Q2L.

The production lines are to roll out twice as many vehicles in the years to come, announced Volkswagen last week, who said the Foshan unit would join the facilities in Qingdao and Tianjin in producing electrified vehicles.

The electrification efforts of VW in China are to produce over the next eight years a number of 40 new locally produced electrified cars. By 2025, plans are for the German to sell a total of 1.5 million such vehicles per year.

Foshan would be in charge of assembling MEB architecture battery systems. Without saying what the future models will be called, the Germans stated that electric vehicles from both the Volkswagen and Audi brands are to be built in Foshan.

“Through this mega-factory at the South China base of FAW-Volkswagen, we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China,” said in a statement Jochem Heizmann, CEO of Volkswagen China.

“Foshan is an important milestone on the way to becoming a people-centric provider of sustainable mobility.”

Volkswagen said back in March that pushing for electric vehicles does not mean internal combustion units would die. From 2018, the group will invest 20 billion euros in developing better diesel and gasoline engines.
Volkswagen foshan Electric Car audi Q2l Audi
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 