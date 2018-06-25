Volkswagen Foshan Plant to Produce Electrified Vehicles

For years Volkswagen has embraced the Chinese market as one of its main production hubs. The appeal of the country is so great for the Germans that in recent years all the unveilings that matter have taken place in China.

That number will double as the carmaker announced plans for the upgrading of the facility. Foshan is in charge with assembling the SUV , a model which later this year would be joined by the Q2L.



The production lines are to roll out twice as many vehicles in the years to come, announced Volkswagen last week, who said the Foshan unit would join the facilities in Qingdao and Tianjin in producing electrified vehicles.



The electrification efforts of VW in China are to produce over the next eight years a number of 40 new locally produced electrified cars. By 2025, plans are for the German to sell a total of 1.5 million such vehicles per year.



Foshan would be in charge of assembling MEB architecture battery systems. Without saying what the future models will be called, the Germans stated that electric vehicles from both the Volkswagen and Audi brands are to be built in Foshan.



“Through this mega-factory at the South China base of FAW-Volkswagen, we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China,” said in a statement Jochem Heizmann, CEO of Volkswagen China.



“Foshan is an important milestone on the way to becoming a people-centric provider of sustainable mobility.”



