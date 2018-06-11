Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

2019 Audi A1 Teases Virtual Cockpit, Huge MMI Screen Ahead of Barcelona Debut

SEAT Ibiza and VW Polo not doing it for you? The all-new Audi A1 is yet another supermini with advanced tech, and it's going to debut soon in Barcelona. 14 photos



In any case, the A1 is a mix of familiar parts, which is not to say that it's not surprising. Even though this is a supermini, the infotainment looks at least as good as what's on the Golf 7.5.



Bright yellow with green lighting, the trim around the air vents suggests there will be some nice customization options here, just like in the Q2 crossover. Meanwhile, the climate controller is an identical two-zone setup to that of the A3, but with a bit of industrial aluminum accenting over the top.



We've known that the A1 was going to debut this year for quite some time, even suggesting that it would come after the Q8. If Audi's roadmap is correct, the Q3 and SQ2 are next.



Why show it in Barcelona? Production of the A1 supermini has been moved from Belgium to Spain, making room for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback. Also, only the 5-door body style will be available.



Mechanically, the A1 will be similar to the Polo and Ibiza, riding on the same



Compared to its predecessor, the new four-ring supermini should have a longer wheelbase, wider body, and bigger trunk, making a cheaper A3 option. The engine range will also be about the same, including a 1.0-liter TSI with 95 and 115 HP , a 1.5 TSI with 150 HP and a 1.6 TDI ... at least for now.



Spain is also a huge buyer of gas-powered cars, and the A1 will have a 90 HP 1.0 TGI version with two fuel tanks and a huge range. But they probably won't mention something so lack-luster during the launch.



