Tiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring Testing

This is the Volkswagen T-Cross, seen here undergoing its first Nurburgring tests. Not to be confused with the T-Roc, the model will become the cheapest crossover offered by the German brand.

Why cut corners? The best answer is that Volkswagen wants a piece of the Dacia Duster pie. That's why it's making a crossover as cheaply as it can, although it's more of a jacked up MPV . Will that formula work?



We're not sure, but it can be more successful than some of the cars VW discontinued, like the Golf Cabrio and Scirocco. And let's not forget that emerging markets also need cheap crossovers.



With an engine range that starts at a 95 horsepower 3-cylinder unit, the T-Cross is not the epitome of sportiness. But Volkswagen isn't skimping on the Nurburgring tests, which are carried out for the sake of reliability, not to explore a potential career as a race car.



Going more into detail, we can confirm that the T-Cross will be offered with two versions of the 1.0 TSI, producing 95 and 115 HP . They should be joined by a 1.5 TSI with 150 HP. A 1.6 TDI may or may not come, as Audi launched the new A1 Sportback without a diesel engine.



Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG. Weighing about 50 kilos more than the equivalent Polo, the T-Cross should be about 0.5 of a second slower to 100 km/h and slightly more thirsty.



