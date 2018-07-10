Volkswagen T-Cross Spied at the Nurburgring, Will Be Big in India

We could say that the T-Cross started with an idea or the concept, presented about two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. But this tiny crossover is born from need, that for a small soft-roader to compete at the bottom of VW's range.

Hyundai has had huge success with the Creta, a crossover cheaper than the Kona that's sold in Asia but not available in Europe. The T-Cross is designed to compete with that and will have a longer wheelbase for the Indian market. In addition, Volkswagen is having Skoda work on the affordability of MQB A0 crossovers.



The T-Cross is underpinned by the Polo, just like the



The engines are going to be somewhat market-dependant. For example, if they sell it in Russia, it might get a naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter. South America, meanwhile, will have ethanol-powered versions of the 1.0-liter.



As for Europe, people will mostly be looking at the 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 HP . The 1.6-liter diesel might not even be available in the VW range by next year. A few crazy folks with deep pockets might also enjoy the smoother 4-cylinder 1.5 TSI.



The overall shape of the test prototype is fine. It's upright and narrow, which is standard in this segment. With front-wheel-drive only, this is like a glorified MPV . But we're puzzled by the lack of LED headlights, which its SEAT sister car and the Polo both have. Cut this be a cut-price Dacia Duster alternative with no features.



