2019 Audi e-tron Electric SUV Shows Interior Design in Official Photo Gallery

Little did Tesla knew about it at the time, but the Model X is a trailblazer in the segment of electric utility vehicles. Three years after the American e-SUV started rolling off the assembly line in Fremont, California, the Germans are preparing for the electric revolution in their own right. And Audi, as it happens, called dibs.
This time around, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt decided to showcase the interior of the e-tron in all of its glory. Scheduled to debut on August 30th in Brussels, the newcomer will be manufactured in Belgium’s capital city alongside with the e-tron Sportback. But following the arrest of Rupert Stadler as part of the Dieselgate scandal, the date has been pushed back, with Audi keeping its mouth shut on the topic. As for the e-tron Sportback, this one will go official next year.
Turning our attention back to the main subject, the e-tron blends high-tech design with quality as far as the cabin is concerned. Did you know the mid-sized SUV has not one, not two, but a mind-boggling five screens scattered around the cabin? In no particular order, these are the digital instrument cluster, pair of touchscreens located on the upper and lower parts of the dashboard, and two 7.0-inch OLED screens mounted into the upper part of the front door panels. The latter playback the video feed from the virtual mirrors.
It remains to be seen how Audi will work around the current legislation regarding those virtual mirrors, though the automaker shouldn’t have a problem at all with this solution in places such as Japan. Love it or hate it, Audi tried something different this time around yet didn’t go to such lengths that the e-tron’s interior would look too different from those of the A8, A7, A6, and the rest of the lineup.
Two electric motors and a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery are also confirmed, as is an estimated range of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The 150-kW charger, meanwhile, needs half an hour to charge up the battery to 100 percent.
According to Audi, first deliveries are on track for early 2019.
Turning our attention back to the main subject, the e-tron blends high-tech design with quality as far as the cabin is concerned. Did you know the mid-sized SUV has not one, not two, but a mind-boggling five screens scattered around the cabin? In no particular order, these are the digital instrument cluster, pair of touchscreens located on the upper and lower parts of the dashboard, and two 7.0-inch OLED screens mounted into the upper part of the front door panels. The latter playback the video feed from the virtual mirrors.
It remains to be seen how Audi will work around the current legislation regarding those virtual mirrors, though the automaker shouldn’t have a problem at all with this solution in places such as Japan. Love it or hate it, Audi tried something different this time around yet didn’t go to such lengths that the e-tron’s interior would look too different from those of the A8, A7, A6, and the rest of the lineup.
Two electric motors and a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery are also confirmed, as is an estimated range of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The 150-kW charger, meanwhile, needs half an hour to charge up the battery to 100 percent.
According to Audi, first deliveries are on track for early 2019.