Audi Q9 Not Ruled Out By Head Of Design

What’s next after the Q8, you wonder? The SQ8 and RS Q8, of course, but Audi plans something beyond those two as well. According to Marc Lichte, head of design at the German automaker since 2014, Audi has “so many ideas, so many ideas.” The telltale answer comes as a reply to the possible introduction of the Q9.
Autocar.co.uk had a chat with Lichte one month after Rupert Stadler refused to confirm or deny the Q9. But even the chief executive officer, who’s been arrested in the meantime over the Dieselgate scandal, left the door open for an all-new SUV.
“The customers will tell us what they want in the future,” told the publication. “Time will tell” was Stadler’s conclusion, and just like Lichte, it doesn’t serve as a definitive answer whichever way you analyze the man’s wording.
Autocar speculates the Q9 will happen at some point in the future, “an even larger and more luxurious model” that will slot above the Q8 in the hierarchy. The range-topping SUV is described as a rival for the Range Rover, but what did you expect from a British motoring journalist? They really love their Range Rover, alright!
On the other hand, where would Audi leave the ultra-luxury Bentley Bentayga if it were to come out with the Q9? The Q8 and Q7 are luxurious from the get-go, and Bentley is part of the Volkswagen Group just like Audi. Considering that the Q8 is the cheaper alternative to the Urus from the standpoint of exterior design, we’re pretty certain that Audi doesn’t fear that the Q9 will cannibalize with the Bentayga.
Moving on lower down the spectrum, Stadler dismissed the Q1 we’ve been hearing for quite some time now. “I think we are well equipped with Q2 because this is already a premium product at the right price point. The A1 is our car for very young people. Possibilities below that get tighter.”
“The customers will tell us what they want in the future,” told the publication. “Time will tell” was Stadler’s conclusion, and just like Lichte, it doesn’t serve as a definitive answer whichever way you analyze the man’s wording.
Autocar speculates the Q9 will happen at some point in the future, “an even larger and more luxurious model” that will slot above the Q8 in the hierarchy. The range-topping SUV is described as a rival for the Range Rover, but what did you expect from a British motoring journalist? They really love their Range Rover, alright!
On the other hand, where would Audi leave the ultra-luxury Bentley Bentayga if it were to come out with the Q9? The Q8 and Q7 are luxurious from the get-go, and Bentley is part of the Volkswagen Group just like Audi. Considering that the Q8 is the cheaper alternative to the Urus from the standpoint of exterior design, we’re pretty certain that Audi doesn’t fear that the Q9 will cannibalize with the Bentayga.
Moving on lower down the spectrum, Stadler dismissed the Q1 we’ve been hearing for quite some time now. “I think we are well equipped with Q2 because this is already a premium product at the right price point. The A1 is our car for very young people. Possibilities below that get tighter.”