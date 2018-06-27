2020 Audi S6 Avant Leans Hard into Corners at the Nurburgring

AWD

While we're not happy about this generation of the S6 Avant downsizing to a V6, the 2.9 TFSI is an underrated engine that even Porsche believes is good. Hopefully, the Nurburgring can whip this heavy car into shape.Audi's work has been a little underwhelming lately, starting with the design of the A8 and finishing with today's facelift for the A4. So we were naturally disappointed with what's supposed to be a hot version of the A6. However, this likely isn't the final look of the S6... at least we hope it's not.A new front bumper will have to get bigger air intakes and a deeper chin spoiler. The quad exhaust system is a keep, and we can only imagine that the S6 sounds as good as the RS4 Avant, considering they have the same engine. The 450 horsepower of the previous generation is going to be matched, but the smaller 2.9-liter will actually produce 50 more torque than the 4.0 TFSI at 600 Nm.The only possible transmission option is the 8-speed auto, couple with a rear-biasedsystem. Fully independent suspension all-round might even be available with an air-ride configuration. Speaking of which, the prototype in this set of spyshots is leaning noticeably while taking Nurburgring corners.We've seen this a bunch of times on the performance SUVs that are fitted with smart anti-roll bars, such as the SQ7 and Lamborghini Urus. Could that be included in the S6's kit?While you might think that only SUVs need electromechanical anti-roll bars, big luxury cars are becoming pretty heavy. We suspect that despite the downsizing, the S6 Avant will tip the scales at over 1.9 tons, which makes it heavier than a Tiguan.Usually, S models come out about half a year after the regular ones, so the S6 might be revealed in early 2019.