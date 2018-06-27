2019 Audi A4 Facelift Doesn’t Look All That Different From Before

Introduced in 1994 and now in its fifth generation, the A4 is one of Audi’s greatest hits. The latest generation of the compact-sized executive sedan has been with us since 2015, and for the 2019 model year, Audi decided to freshen things up a bit.
And little did the Ingolstadt-based automaker do in terms of styling to separate the newcomer from the pre-facelift. It’s almost impossible to tell them apart unless you’re the kind that fantasizes about the A4 day and night. The front now features pentagonal-shaped surrounds for the air inlets and aluminum detailing while S line exterior pack adds sportier bumpers with a wedge-shaped design. The U clip, meanwhile, is finished off by a honeycomb grille.
Setting the trim levels apart, the Singleframe grille now integrates 3D slats. The blade finishes off the lower part of the bumper while the rear bumper stands out by means of two trapezoidal exhaust pipes that replace the round finishers of the previous A4. Look closer and you’ll also notice a narrower aerodynamic diffuser.
Wheel sizes range from 16 to 19-inch designs, and as expected, the range is different from what was available on the pre-facelift model. Those who opt for the S line competition are treated to selenite silver-painted accents, RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant, and Turbo Blue paintwork. Audi Sport 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sport suspension, and LED headlights are also included.
The cabin of the A4 with the S line competition package differs from the bone-stock model through RS carbon inlays, black partial-leather sport seats, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Audi offers multiple alternatives to the upholstery of the seats, including magma red if you want to stand out from the crowd.
According to Audi, pre-sales of the A4 sedan and station wagon for the 2019 model year will start in the third quarter of 2018 in Germany. There’s no news on the RS4 Avant just yet, so watch this space to find out when the 450-horsepower model will get facelifted as well.
Setting the trim levels apart, the Singleframe grille now integrates 3D slats. The blade finishes off the lower part of the bumper while the rear bumper stands out by means of two trapezoidal exhaust pipes that replace the round finishers of the previous A4. Look closer and you’ll also notice a narrower aerodynamic diffuser.
Wheel sizes range from 16 to 19-inch designs, and as expected, the range is different from what was available on the pre-facelift model. Those who opt for the S line competition are treated to selenite silver-painted accents, RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant, and Turbo Blue paintwork. Audi Sport 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sport suspension, and LED headlights are also included.
The cabin of the A4 with the S line competition package differs from the bone-stock model through RS carbon inlays, black partial-leather sport seats, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Audi offers multiple alternatives to the upholstery of the seats, including magma red if you want to stand out from the crowd.
According to Audi, pre-sales of the A4 sedan and station wagon for the 2019 model year will start in the third quarter of 2018 in Germany. There’s no news on the RS4 Avant just yet, so watch this space to find out when the 450-horsepower model will get facelifted as well.