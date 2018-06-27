autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A4 Facelift Doesn’t Look All That Different From Before

27 Jun 2018, 6:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 1994 and now in its fifth generation, the A4 is one of Audi’s greatest hits. The latest generation of the compact-sized executive sedan has been with us since 2015, and for the 2019 model year, Audi decided to freshen things up a bit.
25 photos
2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift2019 Audi A4 facelift
And little did the Ingolstadt-based automaker do in terms of styling to separate the newcomer from the pre-facelift. It’s almost impossible to tell them apart unless you’re the kind that fantasizes about the A4 day and night. The front now features pentagonal-shaped surrounds for the air inlets and aluminum detailing while S line exterior pack adds sportier bumpers with a wedge-shaped design. The U clip, meanwhile, is finished off by a honeycomb grille.

Setting the trim levels apart, the Singleframe grille now integrates 3D slats. The blade finishes off the lower part of the bumper while the rear bumper stands out by means of two trapezoidal exhaust pipes that replace the round finishers of the previous A4. Look closer and you’ll also notice a narrower aerodynamic diffuser.

Wheel sizes range from 16 to 19-inch designs, and as expected, the range is different from what was available on the pre-facelift model. Those who opt for the S line competition are treated to selenite silver-painted accents, RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant, and Turbo Blue paintwork. Audi Sport 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sport suspension, and LED headlights are also included.

The cabin of the A4 with the S line competition package differs from the bone-stock model through RS carbon inlays, black partial-leather sport seats, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Audi offers multiple alternatives to the upholstery of the seats, including magma red if you want to stand out from the crowd.

According to Audi, pre-sales of the A4 sedan and station wagon for the 2019 model year will start in the third quarter of 2018 in Germany. There’s no news on the RS4 Avant just yet, so watch this space to find out when the 450-horsepower model will get facelifted as well.
2019 Audi A4 facelift Audi A4 sedan Audi station wagon Europe
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 