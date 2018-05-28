2020 Audi A4 Facelift New Spyshots Show All the Details

TDI

The big one is the exhaust. Most Audi A4 model has always had one or two exhaust tips on the left side of the car. Some say it's a classy and honest way of designing a car, but people paying to dollar or euro want some symmetry.That's why this facelifted A4 will have a fake pipe on the right copying the muffler tip on the left. Of course, it doesn't need to be that big, but that's there to give the car an air of sportiness.The bumper has also been redesigned for the facelift, with a long strip of honeycombed plastic making its way back there. For now, the taillights don't look different, but let's give it some time.At the front, we've already talked about how the new surrounds of the radar system look like speakers. This is probably the design for the S Line body kit. And we're not saying that because of the badges on the sides, but because it mirrors the Q5 S Line to a degree.Inside, the A4 might get a technology infusion from the A6, A7, and A8. However, the overall layout will stay the same, since the infotainment is still perched on top of the dashboard.From what the German media is reporting, it looks like some engine versions of the A4 will be cut, such as the 3.0with 218. At the same time, there might be more g-tron models running on natural gas and even an A4 e-tron, delivering around 252 HP from a mix of 2-liter engine and 115 HP e-motor.Audi also hopes to power CO2 emissions with 12- and 48-volt hybrid systems while adding particle filters to every powertrain, including TFSI. Expect to see this facelift early in 2019.