Spyshots: 2019 Audi A4 Facelift Spied With Long Wheelbase, Chinese Badges

12 Jun 2018, 12:47 UTC ·
by
Testing continues in Germany for the mid-life facelift of the A4. This time, we've got a white sedan with the long wheelbase and badges indicative of a Chinese model.
Like the other Audi models, the A4 will be subject to the new powertrain naming changes. What's a "45 TFSI quattro"? Currently, it's the version with 252 HP from a 2-liter turbo, just like the North American model. China also has a "40 TFSI" model with front-wheel drive and 190 HP.

Since the new Audi naming scheme says a 45 TFSI model is supposed to have anywhere from 169 to 185 kW, the power output will stay the same.

The A4 L is 4,726 mm long with 88mm added to its wheelbase. It competes with the BMW 3 Series Li, the Mercedes C-Class L, and the Volvo S60 L.

The facelift changes are going to be the same all over the world. At the front, we'll get a new bumper with a bolder grille frame, a new chin spoiler and revisions to the area around the radar scanners (where the fog lights would have been). It's not yet clear whether the lights will be changed, but we expect to see at least new taillight graphics if not a new Matrix LED setup.

This prototype also has a new rear bumper with the exhaust tucked in behind it and fake tips added for a sportier look. Inside, the A4 will get a new MMI system and small trim revisions.

At least a few powertrain changes are to be expected. The few V6 engines that are available should get a 48V mild hybrid system. The technology would theoretically allow for more advanced drivetrain systems to be fitted to performance models. However, S4 and RS4 facelift models haven't been seen yet.

The 2.0-liter models will have a cheaper 12V configuration. In place of the 218 HP version of the 3.0 TDI, Audi plans to offer a smaller four-cylinder with 204 HP.
