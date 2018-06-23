Audi A1 Gets RS1 and RS1 Clubsport quattro Renderings

People are never happy with what they've got. I mean, Audi just revealed the new A1, which is the size of a shoe box and packs 200 horsepower. But there's already a rumor about a 250 horsepower S1 version coming out next year.

2 photos



Back in 2011, Audi unveiled a crazy contraption called the A1 Clubsport, which had 503 horsepower and was quicker than an R8. The model was powered by a re-tuned 2.5-liter engine from the RS3 and had fantastic styling, a big wing, large intakes and trademark wheels.



That was just a concept, but one year later the A1 quattro was revealed, and they made 333 units of that. It was powered by a 265 HP 2-liter turbo and had a chassis that eventually led to the development of the S1.



The fantastic look of the Clubsport has trickled down to a rendering of the 2019 A1, made by



Yet another rendering shows us a potential RS1 model in red paint and with a front bumper that resembles the RS4 Avant. In theory, Audi could make such a car, as it plans to install AWD to the S1. With the 310 horsepower engine from the Golf R/S3, it could be a mighty pocket rocket.



Of course, it would also be obscenely expensive for such a small car. And with Audi being so busy with EVs and crossovers, there's not a lot of money left for the exciting stuff.



