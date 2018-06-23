autoevolution
 

Audi A1 Gets RS1 and RS1 Clubsport quattro Renderings

23 Jun 2018, 18:58 UTC ·
by
People are never happy with what they've got. I mean, Audi just revealed the new A1, which is the size of a shoe box and packs 200 horsepower. But there's already a rumor about a 250 horsepower S1 version coming out next year.
Still not enough? Well, we can always daydream about an RS1 Sportback, a new one, since daydreaming has been going on since the early 2010's. Such a thing shouldn't happen, as it would be too much competition for RS models costing three times as much. But there's no shortage of special projects scattered across the history of the quattro brand.

Back in 2011, Audi unveiled a crazy contraption called the A1 Clubsport, which had 503 horsepower and was quicker than an R8. The model was powered by a re-tuned 2.5-liter engine from the RS3 and had fantastic styling, a big wing, large intakes and trademark wheels.

That was just a concept, but one year later the A1 quattro was revealed, and they made 333 units of that. It was powered by a 265 HP 2-liter turbo and had a chassis that eventually led to the development of the S1.

The fantastic look of the Clubsport has trickled down to a rendering of the 2019 A1, made by X-Tomi Design. It's safe to say that if Audi ever made 333 units of that thing, it would sell immediately.

Yet another rendering shows us a potential RS1 model in red paint and with a front bumper that resembles the RS4 Avant. In theory, Audi could make such a car, as it plans to install AWD to the S1. With the 310 horsepower engine from the Golf R/S3, it could be a mighty pocket rocket.

Of course, it would also be obscenely expensive for such a small car. And with Audi being so busy with EVs and crossovers, there's not a lot of money left for the exciting stuff.

