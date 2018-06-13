Audi RS4 Avant Dyno Run Reveals 16 More Horsepower at the Flywheel

Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Compared to how dyno runs are done in the United States of America, the United Kingdom cares more about the horsepower produced at the flywheel than those at the wheels. Be that as it may, it comes as no surprise the Audi RS4 Avant develops 16 more ponies than the automaker’s quoted output (444 horsepower or 450 PS ). 5 photos HP after the first run and 460 after the second. Torque, on the other hand, has been measured at 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) instead of 443 pound-feet (600 Nm).



The beating heart of the RS4 Avant is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the Porsche Panamera 4S. A development of the EA839 3.0-liter TFSI V6, the high-performance version helps the station wagon hit 100 kph (62 miles per hour)



Opt for the RS dynamics package, and top speed of the German land missile levels up from 250 to 280 kph (174 miles per hour). And speaking of options, ticking the desirable ones off the list will set you back just under 100,000 euros in Germany.



What did you expect from the range-topping member of the A4 Avant family, more so if you bear in mind the starting price is €79,800? Because of the longroof body style, the RS4 Avant also happens to be surprisingly practical. 504 liters of cargo capacity with the rear seats in place, 2,100 kilograms (4,630 pounds) of towing capacity, what more do you want from your twin-turbo V6-powered family hauler?



Availability in the United States is one of those wishes, with Audi suggesting that an



