2020 Audi RS7 in Action at the Nurburgring With Production Face

The RS5 Coupe is an awesome car, well designed and quick. But it could be better, more exciting. Enter the big gun, next year's RS7 Sportback. If you've just placed an order for any other RS model, we feel sorry for you. 3 photos



This is the first spy video of the 2020 performance four-door coupe with a production front bumper. The highlight is obviously the sound produced by the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The driver is lapping the truck like a madman, overtaking everything he can. We're not sure if it sounds 100% as good as the old one, but maybe we've listened to too many models with an aftermarket exhaust. For something that's not finished, it's very good.



Not to be confused with the old 4-liter V8, this unit could be the last of this kind made by Audi before emissions change everything. Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini all use this powertrain, but there's still something Audi-specific about the way the RS7 sounds. As the prototype barrels out of corners, you get that machine gun effect from the trademark double oval tips.



And that's a good thing, considering the new



The fenders are going to be revised too, as these have only provision flares added. Meanwhile, the back of the 2020 RS7 is also not ready. However, most people will prefer the wide taillights and pop-out spoiler over the hunched rear of the AMG . Not everybody, though.



