2020 Audi RS7 in Action at the Nurburgring With Production Face

AMG

RS models are all about the engine. I don't know why Audi disagrees since it's pretty much the only German company to put a V10 into regular sedans and wagons. And thankfully, the RS7 won't downsize.This is the first spy video of the 2020 performance four-door coupe with a production front bumper. The highlight is obviously the sound produced by the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The driver is lapping the truck like a madman, overtaking everything he can. We're not sure if it sounds 100% as good as the old one, but maybe we've listened to too many models with an aftermarket exhaust. For something that's not finished, it's very good.Not to be confused with the old 4-liter V8, this unit could be the last of this kind made by Audi before emissions change everything. Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini all use this powertrain, but there's still something Audi-specific about the way the RS7 sounds. As the prototype barrels out of corners, you get that machine gun effect from the trademark double oval tips.And that's a good thing, considering the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door also has a 4.0-liter V8. Which do you guys think looks best? The RS7 isn't ready yet, but the new front end is pretty good, with geometric shapes giving it a Lambo-like appearance.The fenders are going to be revised too, as these have only provision flares added. Meanwhile, the back of the 2020 RS7 is also not ready. However, most people will prefer the wide taillights and pop-out spoiler over the hunched rear of the. Not everybody, though.