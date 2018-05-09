2019 Audi e-tron SUV Debut Scheduled For August 30th In Brussels

In a press release with shareholder information that’s drearier than a wet November, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt slipped this piece of information, as follows: “the Audi e-tron SUV will have its world premiere at the Audi Summit in Brussels on August 30.” Moving on, care to guess how much it will cost?
According to Rupert Stadler, chairman of the board of management at Audi, the starting price in Germany has been fixed “at 80,000 euros.” That would make the e-tron SUV cheaper than the Tesla Model X 75D (€92,230) but more expensive than the Jaguar I-Pace (€77,850). The Jaguar is closer in dimensions to the Audi, though.
In regard to length, the 4,880-mm (192.1-inch) e-tron SUV slots between the Q5 compact luxury crossover and Q7 full-sized SUV. “The Audi e-tron stands here as a representative of many more electric cars that we will present to you in the coming years,” said Stadler, referring to the e-tron Sportback (due in 2019) and subsequent models.
The mid-sized electric SUV is the first step towards the automaker’s goal of selling 800,000 electrified vehicles per year by 2025. It’s a long way to go until then, and by electrified, Audi includes mild-hybrid powertrains such as the one found in the A8.
Moving back to the e-tron SUV, the 95-kWh battery is WLTP-rated 400 kilometers, working out at 248.5 miles. Equipped with three electric motors that generate 435 PS out of the box and 503 PS on overboost, the newcomer promises to be adequately quick off the line. And as you would expect from a modern electric vehicle, the long-anticipated Audi is capable of DC fast-charging at up to 150 kW.
Audi has thousands of reservations for the e-tron SUV from all across Europe, but the hard part has yet to come. Convincing buyers of premium cars to switch over from internal combustion to electric boogaloo is no small feat, but with the passing of time, Audi and the rest of the automotive industry are certain to pull it off.
