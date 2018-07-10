NASA Spacecraft to Reach the Sun’s Corona Protected by Cutting-Edge Heat Shield

2019 DS 3 Crossback Leaked By Design Patent, Looks Exquisite

In addition to internal combustion, CMP is developed with electrification in mind. Known as the eCMP, the electric version of the platform will spawn an electric DS 3 Crossback that should go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade. The Showcased in production-ready flavor thanks to a handful of design patent drawings, the French interloper features an oversized grille as you would find at the front of an Audi, Cadillac-esque LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, an interesting-looking B-pillar design, and an elegant rear beautified by slim taillamps.It remains to be seen if the dual-exhaust system is an indicator for a performance-oriented gasoline turbo or if one of the exhaust ports is a fake. As outlandish as the DS 3 Crossback appears from the outside, the cabin doesn’t fail to disappoint either.Rectangle- and diamond-patterned elements are present on the dashboard and door cards, and if you focus your sight on the grille of the audio system’s speakers, they’re made to resemble a rhombus. Overstyled cars might not be to everyone’s taste, but hey, DS Automobiles has a legacy to carry forward from the Citroen DS.The metallic, jewelry-inspired controls surrounding the gearshift lever add to the visual pizzazz of the French crossover, and as you can tell from the design patent, the TFT instrument cluster appears to boast the same diagonal as the touchscreen infotainment system. “Exquisite” could be the word you’re looking for right now.Turning our focus back on the nitty-gritty, the Compact Modular Platform of the DS 3 Crossback can accommodate three- and four-cylinder engines, including the 1.6-liter THP that produces 270 horsepower in the case of the Peugeot 308 GTi . The 1.5-liter BlueHDi four-cylinder turbo diesel could join the gasoline-fueled lineup, which includes the 1.2-liter PureTech as the entry-level powertrain option.In addition to internal combustion, CMP is developed with electrification in mind. Known as the eCMP, the electric version of the platform will spawn an electric DS 3 Crossback that should go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade. The Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa will be available as EVs as well.