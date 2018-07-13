Porsche Opens First Fast Charging Location in Germany

As opposed to other other electric car makers who first built the vehicles and then wondered what to do about charging stations, Porsche is taking what appears to be the right approach, constructing first the roads and only then the buildings.

5 photos



Of course, having a charging infrastructure in place and allowing other EVs to use it can also turn into a decent source of extra income.



That day arrived this week, as Porsche announced the company’s first "fast-charging park" is now up and running. Well, It’s not a charging park per se, as there are only four charging points located at the company’s Berlin-Adlershof Technology Park.



Two of the stations are using the new 800-volt charging technology developed by Porsche itself for the soon-to-be Taycan. The carmaker will use the chargers to test the technology and tweak it if necessary.



“In this rapidly evolving world of mobility, we are consistently preparing ourselves for the launch of the first fully electric Porsche model, the Taycan”, said in a statement Karsten Sohns, Porsche Germany managing director.



“Having an appropriate charging infrastructure at our Porsche sites and beyond is an essential component of our strategy.”



