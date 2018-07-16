autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche Macan Gets Dusty in South Africa, Launches at the End of July

As the current generation Porsche Macan is approaching its mid-life cycle, the German carmaker responsible for creating it is getting ready to launch a facelift version.
Initially expected to be released by the end of the year, the revised model has already been spied while undergoing testing in various locations across the world.

On Monday, Porsche released the first official images showing the refreshed Macan while performing stunts at high-altitude in the South African dust.

There will not be major changes when it comes to the looks of the model, except for minor tweaks to be made to the front and rear fascias; the front apron has been mildly redesigned, and new inner graphics have been created for the headlights and taillights.

Most of the changes, says Porsche, will not be seen but felt while driving. As per the official statement, the new SUVhas now been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics.”

Officially, there are little-known facts as to what exactly these enhancements are. On the Turbo version, for instance, rumors point to the replacing of the 3.6-liter V6 currently in use on the model with a new 2.9-liter. Despite being smaller in displacement, the engine is a touch punchier, developing an extra 40 horsepower for a total of 440 hp.

In South Africa, several updated Macans were put through their off-road paces at the height of 3,400 meters above sea level in Lesotho.

“As usual at Porsche, all new components have undergone extensive load tests over the last few months,” said the carmaker in a statement. “The Macan is a genuine success story: Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 350,000 units worldwide.”

More details about the new Macan are expected to be released in the weeks ahead, as the Macan will be officially unwrapped in China at the July.
